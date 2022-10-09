formally of Uniontown
James J. Salvi entered the Kingdom of Heaven from Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, on September 24, 2022 after experiencing several severe complications that unfortunately ended his life.
James was born February 22, 1947, in Uniontown, son of the late Josephine Salvi and George Richard Harris.
James joined the US Marine Corp soon after attending Fairchance Georges Senior High School. He entered Viet Nam as an infantry foot soldier and became a brave, unnerving, and celebrated Recon Soldier. He ended his Marine Career as a Lance Corporal.
Upon completion of his service to country, James relocated to Philadelphia, and spent his entire working career with the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institute (SCI)-Graterford.
James departed this life and entered into eternal rest with beloved family members that preceded him in death: precious lovely wife, Carole Salvi; son, Damon Salvi; sisters, Georgetta Harris and Barbara Sims; brothers, Charles Harris, Michael Harris and Garry Harris; special aunts, Rita Carter and Marie Harris; and special nephews, Clyde (Bubba) Harris, Michel McCray, and Jarel Settles.
Left to cherish blessed memories are James's children, sons, Dionte Salvi of Uniontown, and Matthew Coleman of Philadelphia, daughters, Patricia Harris (Mario) of N. C. and Kristal Grady of Uniontown; brothers, Richard (Lillian) Harris of New Britain, Conn., Clifford (JoAnn) Harris of Uniontown, Louis (Dee) Harris of Uniontown, Russell Salvi of Stockton, Calif., George (Ernestine) Harris of Philadelphia, Burnell Harris of Uniontown, Roger Harris of Fairchance, Mattathias "Mickey" (Kim) Harris of Uniontown, Jay (Leann) Harris of Federal Way, Wash., Jerry Harris of Uniontown, Barry Salvi Calvanese of Uniontown, and Harlan Ray Harris of Washington, DC; sisters, Mary Gibson of Burlington, N.C. and Anita Powell of Stockton, Calif., sibling nurtured nephew and nieces, Craig (Tammy) Harris, Morgantown, W.Va., Clyda (Phillip) Thomas and Lana Jo (Richard) Settles of Uniontown; and his mother's single living sibling, Aunt Theresa Zemo Larko
A Celebration of Life Service is/was schedule Saturday, October 8, 2022, and Interment Monday, October 10, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA. Condolences maybe submitted to Family of James Salvi, 100 Lincoln Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.