Kingwood
James "Jim" Ronald Belan, 67, of Kingwood, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Monongalia General Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, PA, on August 19, 1952, a son of the late John and Kathryn Belan.
Jim grew up in Smithfield, PA and resided in Kingwood, WV for the last 30 years. He was well respected as a small business owner and was known as "the carpet guy". Jim loved his cars and was an avid enthusiast but he loved his family most of all. He raised two children and two step-children who he treated as his own. Jim was well respected and loved by many.
He is survived by his wife Anna Belan Kingwood, WV, sons, Jim (Wendy) Belan and James Leckrone, PA, daughters, Katie Belan with her fianc Dakota and Cirella, Fairmont, WV, Step-son Rick (Carey) Grayson and children Lucian, Cora, and Alastair, Shinnston, WV, Step-daughter Samantha (Howard) Champagne and daughters Sydney and Natallie Addis, LA, brothers Bob (Bonnie) Belan Venice, FL, John (Joyce) Belan, Lakeland, FL, Rich (Linda) Belan Smithfield, PA, and his favorite sister Delores Morrow, Uniontown, PA; and many nieces and nephews all of whom loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his dear friend and beloved brother in law, Les Morrow.
Friends may call at the FIELD FUNERAL HOME in Masontown on Monday, January 6, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, at the Field Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. David Spence officiating. Interment will follow in the Squires Family Cemetery near Newburg.
At the family's request please place memorial orders through Hillsview Floral in Kingwood.
Condolences may be extended online to the family at www.fieldfuneralhome.com
