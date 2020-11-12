Uniontown
James Joseph Faris, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, in his home.
Joe will always be missed and loved by family. Joe had many memories with special friends whom he often spoke of.
Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Japan serving as a cryptomaterial specialist. He was the recipient of multiple service medals and ribbons; most notably, the National Defense Service Medal.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys for its excellent treatment and care.
As per Joe's request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.