Smithfield
James Junior "Jim" Landman, 62, of Smithfield, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late James E. and Emma Jean Moore Landman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Harold; two sisters, Sally and Wilma "Mick"; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Jade.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who had worked at various jobs over the years, retiring this past year from the Albert Gallatin School District, where he worked as a custodian. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Bonnie B. Walters Landman; daughter Jamie Lynn Holbert and husband Rodney of Monroe, Ga.; son James Junior Landman II and wife Holly of Smithfield; four grandchildren, Kali Divine, McKenzie Joy, James Junior III "Trey" and Dakota Jaye; sisters and brother Malinda (John) Newman, Gaylinn Ferland, Timothy "Mouse" (Brenda) Landman, Tammy (Mark) Chick and Candi (Mark) Peck; oldest niece/sister Peggy Sue (Landman) David; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to the recent Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, services for the immediate family will be held this afternoon, at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
