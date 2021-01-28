Markleysburg
James Keith Richardson, 58, of Markleysburg, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born May 9, 1962, in Shamrock, Texas, a son of the late Clois and Edna Bryant Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Jenkins Richardson of Markleysburg and their three fur babies; his children, Josh Annette of Little Rock, Ark., Kayla (Chano) of Martinez, Texas, Kaedee (James) Wilson of Kansas, Angie (Buddy) Seese of Markleysburg, Jeannie (Grady) Palmer of Markleysburg, Larry (Lindsay) Daniels of Connellsville, Thomas Daniels of Masontown. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren; and his siblings, Janice Moss of Texas, Don and Diana Richardson of Arkansas, Bob and Beverly Richardson of New Mexico, Mike and Rena Gay Richardson of Texas, Gary and Tonja Richardson of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a pipeliner all of his life running heavy equipment, and he loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, January 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Ron Hoskinson officiating the service. Interment will follow in Asher Glade Cemetery. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND MASK ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING - NO EXCEPTIONS.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
