Connellsville
James Kenneth Martin, 59, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the Mon Valley Hospital. He was born December 27, 1961, in Connellsville, a son of the late James Harold and Emma Jean Nicklow Martin.
He was a 1979 graduate of Geibel High School and he was most recently employed by Goodwill Industries.
He is survived by one sister, Rosella R. Dulik and her companion, Gerry Craig of Adelaide Hills; one brother, Jack D. Martin and his wife, Darlene of Perryopolis; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a special aunt, Della Nicklow.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 21, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in memory of James Kenneth Martin.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
