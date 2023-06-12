Smithfield
James Kevin Conner Sr., 63, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Friday, June 9, 2023, with his beloved wife and children at his side.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Simon R. Conner and Mary Margaret GarrisonConner; his sister, Patricia Crowley; and three brothers, Michael, Donald R. and Frederick A. Conner.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; four children, Katrina McCune (Mark) and James Conner, Jr. (Rachael) of Uniontown, Jill Sa (Bruce) of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Derrick Conner (Brai) of Morgantown, W.Va.; six grandchildren; and two siblings, Sherry L. Slampak (David) of Uniontown, and John C. Conner (Mary Ann) of Mt. Braddock.
Jim was a Christian and a lifelong member of Bible Baptist Church. (John 3:16).
Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bible Baptist Church of Uniontown.
Services are under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
