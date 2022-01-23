Brownsville
James Krause, 87, of Brownsville, died Monday, September 6, 2021.
He was born Saturday, May 26, 1934, in Waynesburg.
Jim proudly served our country in the Army Military Police. He was a mechanic for many years with West Penn until a job injury.
He was married for 59 years to Florence Krause, who stood faithfully by his side and raised four children: Jim, Brenda, Timmy, and Beth Ann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beth Ann Krause (1992); and a sister, Opal Lippencott.
Mr. Krause's wife, Florence Taylor Krause, survived him but sadly passed away on September 30, 2021.
Left to cherish his memory are three children, Jim Krause, Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., Brenda Simpson (Tom) of Roanoke, Va., and Tim Krause (Susie) of Weedville; two sisters, Gloria "Sis" Barnhart, and Shirley Krause; two brothers, Richard Krause and Franklin Krause, Jr.; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for both Mr. and Mrs. Krause will be announced for the summer of 2022, as public health measures will allow.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
