Lincoln Park, Mich.
formerly of Uniontown
James L. Boal of Lincoln Park, Mich., formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 94.
Beloved husband of the late Wanda L. Boal. Dearest father of James M. Boal, Thomas Boal, and the late Glenn Boal. Loving grandfather of Joshua Boal. Dear brother of Edward Boal.
Services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the R.C. ALEKS & SON FUNERAL HOME, in Lincoln Park, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.