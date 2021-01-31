Uniontown
James L. Chapman, 59, of Uniontown, passed away after complications of his diabetes Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 24, 1961 ,in Brooklyn, New York.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Chapman and Helen Joyce Chapman; and fiance, Tracy VanSickle.
Surviving are his brothers, Curtis Chapman and Scott Chapman and wife Beverly; special niece, Holly Chapman; and many other loving family members.
Jim loved hunting, Nascar, Steeler football and dining out. He was a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club.
Private family visitation will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. then public visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Private Family Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
A graveside service will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park with a memorial dinner following at a later date to be announced.
Please follow COVID 19 guidelines when visiting the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James L. Chapman Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
