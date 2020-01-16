Uniontown
James L. Killinger Jr. passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born July 14, 1946, in McKeesport, a son of the late James L. Killinger and Frances Modesto Killinger.
Jim was a member for many years of Round Hill Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County, where he was raised and graduated from Elizabeth Forward High School in 1964. He was accepted to West Virginia Wesleyan College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969.
In March 1968, Jim entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served throughout the Commonwealth until January 1999, when he retired as the station commander of Troop "B" Belle Vernon, where he commanded 50 enlisted and civilian personnel covering parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties.
In 1986, he was selected to one of four specialized positions in Western Pennsylvania for the new Internal Affairs Division of the Pennsylvania State Police within the Bureau of Professional Responsibility, which required a high degree of investigative skills and work performance along with an excellent reputation among his peers and supervisors. Here he investigated alleged criminal and administration misconduct by state police officers on and off duty.
Jim served all his life as a public servant starting with the Boy Scouts of America, where he became an Eagle Scout July 4, 1959, and at the time was one of the youngest Scouts to attain that rank. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1969. In the Pennsylvania State Police, from 1968 to 1999.
After his retirement from the state police he continued to serve in Fayette County on the Assessment Appeals Board, Zoning Hearing Board and the Architectural Team Leader for the new Fayette County Justice and Rehabilitation Center.
Jim was a member of Masonic Lodge 346 in Connellsville as a 32nd degree mason, member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 47, the retired State Police Association, life member of AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood, finalized the design of the Vietnam Memorial, member of American Legion Post 51, member of American Legion Fayette County Committee, and served as American Legion District 24 Deputy Commander for Fayette and Somerset counties. Jim received numerous awards and honors for his public service that he was very proud of.
Jim loved animals and made it a priority to care for them, domestic or wild. He loved his family, wife, children, grandchildren and daughter-in-law along with many friends he made during his lifetime.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Pappas Killinger; son Robert R. Killinger and wife Kim; and grandchildren Jack, Sam and Molly, whom he adored.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Jim's life Saturday, January 18, with the Rev. Brian Umbel officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
We need to remember "THIS IS NOT WHERE IT ENDS, WE WILL SEE EACH OTHER AGAIN".
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.