Lemont Furnace
James L. Meegan, Jr., 64, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA, where visitation will be held for the family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by prayers of transference to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, where mass will be held at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow to Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
