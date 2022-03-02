Lemont Furnace
James L. Meegan Jr., 64, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born on May 22, 1957, in Connellsville, the son of the late James L. Meegan, Sr., and Elizabeth Ann Zammarelli Meegan.
James was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, and then attended Penn State Fayette to obtain his real estate license. He was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
James was the sales manager for Meegan Ford, he loved to sell cars. He loved to walk his dog and spend time with his grandchildren. He took care of his loving sister who is disabled, he was the most loving, caring, selfless person you would meet. He also loved to travel around to bakeries in the area, he loved sweets.
Left to cherish James' memory are his son, James L. Meegan III. and wife Jennifer, from Lemont Furnace; sister, Debbie Meegan from Lemont Furnace; and six grandchildren, Kaiden Meegan, Kylo Meegan, Lexi Callahan, Leah Callahan, Jaxon Callahan, and Trinity Fleck.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA, where visitation will be held for the family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by prayers of transference to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, where mass will be held at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow to Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
