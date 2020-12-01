Lemont Furnace
James L. Rockwell, 82, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in his home, after a long illness, with his loving wife, Hope by his side. He was born May 3, 1938, in Uniontown.
Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Hope Holland Rockwell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. There will be no service at his request.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
