Coal Center
James Lloyd Neason, 84, of Coal Center, died Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born Wednesday, January 5, 1938, in Granville, a son of the late Lloyd and Mary Whetzel Neason.
He was a member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene in California, Pennsylvania.
Jim worked for J&L Steel and for many years in the coal mines. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Neason; and sister, Phyllis Kovachick.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Mary Anderson Neason; four children, James L. Neason, Jr. and wife Sharon, of Blainesburg, Rhonda Ruble and husband Jeff, of Fairchance, Bruce Neason and wife Waynette, of Bentleyville, and Bryan Neason and companion Diane Speshock, of Carroll Township; sisters, Judy Luko, and Nancy Roberts; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Peggy Neason. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jessica Wheeler and husband Mike, Nikki Christie and husband Matt, Jake Ruble, Ashley Ruble and wife Sheena Zosnik, Casey Woyer and husband Braden, and Tracy Neason; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Michael and Camilla and Trenton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were private, at the convenience of his family, and have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA.
Interment was in Highland Cemetery.
