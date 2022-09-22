James Lloyd Rankin, 79, formerly of Hyattsville, Md., passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, W.Va.
He was the son of Violet and William Rankin, and brother of Jesse Rankin of Hyattsville, Md., whom have preceded him in death.
Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Independence with the United States Navy.
Jim is survived by his sister-in-law, Marianne Rankin; and nephew, William "Will" Rankin.
He will be sorely missed by his cousins, Lois and Russell Koon, who provided for his care.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, on Saturday, September 24th, at which time a funeral service will be held with Pastor Eric N. Glisan officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Dunbar, PA where full military rites will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
