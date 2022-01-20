Smock
James Lloyd Stephens, 76, of Smock, passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, after battling dementia and a stroke. He passed away in the loving care of Eicher’s Family Home, of whom his family is forever grateful.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service to remember Jim’s life Saturday, January 22, officiated by Pastor John Broadwater. Internment will follow at Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family wishes that any donations be made to Retired State Police Association of PA, 405 Paradise Road, Denver, PA 17517, in Jim’s memory.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
