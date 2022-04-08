Uniontown
James Lynn "Toby" Ganoe, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Toby was born February 7, 1934, a son of Edna Mae Ganoe, of whom she gave the nickname "Toby".
Raised by his grandmother, Daisy Pearl, he grew up with a sister, Donna Jean "Judy"; and a uncle, Donald Leon "Bud", all of whom proceeded him in death.
Toby was a 1952 graduate of South Union High School, where he excelled in basketball. In 1954 he enlisted in the Army Reserve. From 1956 to 1960 he served in the Air Force and was stationed in England.
On March 3, 1963, he married Ruth Irene "Judy" Lincoln and together they built a solid relationship for 59 years.
Toby was employed as a lineman for Bell Telephone for 44 years, from 1952 until he retired in 1995.
He was an active member of Central Christian Church for 70 years, where he sang in the choir, taught the Loyal Daughters Sunday school class for 22 years, served as a life elder, congregational president, search committee chairman, and board chairman of Confer Vista. He was active in the Christian Men's Fellowship Breakfast, where he served as coordinator for 27 years. He also held memberships in the Menallen, State Pamona, and Westmoreland Granges as well as with the Oddfellows.
An avid sportsman, Toby enjoyed trout fishing, "outlaw" hunting, dart ball, Steeler football and Pirates baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Shelley (Barry) Verbosky; son, Don (Jodi) Ganoe; and a special "adopted" son, Fred Sickles; grandchildren, Barry (Megan) Verbosky, Lauren Verbosky, and Maddie Ganoe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, in ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, April 9, in Central Christian Church, with the Revs. Heather Simpson and F. Michael "Outlaw" Valentine jointly officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvian Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be presented.
The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to niece, Patty Nedley, WVU Uniontown Hospital, Amedisys Home Health and Lizza's Apothecare Pharmacy for the excellent care.
Donations can be made, in Toby's Honor, to Christian Men's Fellowship Breakfast, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at asferguson.com.
