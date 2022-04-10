Uniontown
James Lynn "Toby" Ganoe, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, in ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, April 9, in Central Christian Church, with the Revs. Heather Simpson and F. Michael "Outlaw" Valentine jointly officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvian Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be presented.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at asferguson.com.
