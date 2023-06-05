Vanderbilt
James M. Griffin, 88, of Vanderbilt died on Saturday June 3, 2023 in Woodcrest Senior Living Community, where he had been residing.
He was born December 28, 1934 in Uniontown a son of the late Roy M. and Elizabeth R. Robinson Griffin.
Mr. Griffin was a graduate of Uniontown High School and he then received his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in Dairy Science. Jim was a self-employed farmer all of his life. He also was employed by Martin Marietta Aggregates in sales and management and also by L.B. Smith Equipment Sales and later the Oglevee Greenhouses. He was a Retired Colonel from the US Army Reserves having been commander of Company C of the 429th Engineer Battalion in Uniontown.
He was also a member of the Curfew and Dawson Grange and the Fayette County Farm Bureau. Jim was a proud Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association and the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
He is survived by one son, Kenneth Griffin and his wife Kristen of White Lake, Mich.; one daughter, Debbie Bernard and her husband Jim of Chesterfield, Mich.; his grandchildren, Kyle Ryan Griffin and his wife Kristen, Kelsey Griffin and her husband Carson Covell; Amanda Bernard, Austin Bernard and Kayla Bernard; one sister, Nancy Fulton of Mertztown; one brother, John Griffin and his wife Sharon of Wayne, and his fiance Linda Cottom of Dawson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy F. Fulton Griffin; his second wife, Mary Mitchell Griffin; and brother-in-law, Ron Fulton.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa.. Additional viewing will take place in the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services with Rev. H. David McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Amedisys Hospice in memory of James M. Griffin. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
