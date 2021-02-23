Dunbar
James M. Hanan, 93, of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
He was born June 3, 1927, in Dunbar, a son of Isaac Hanan and Gladys Morris Hanan.
He was an avid hunter and member of Irishtown Sportsman Club and Dunbar Sportsman Club.
He was a trustee of Dunbar Baptist Church.
Jim had worked as a meter reader at Columbia Gas for 31 years.
He was a veteran who had served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Surviving are children Joyce Howe, James (Liz) Robert Hanan, Nancy (Bob) Grindle, Patricia (Paul) Lint, Marsha (Scott) J. Watson: grandchildren Michelle (Stacy), Danielle (Ron), Bobby (Stephanie), Jill (John), Jimmy, Mary Beth (Harry), Scottie (Tierney), Ashlee (Robbie); and great-grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Jenna, Jozie, Jayla, Xavier, Aubrie, Jeremiah, Gabriella, Mia, Magnolia, Clara; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Mary E. Topper Hanan; son-in-law Danny; granddaughter Christine; brother Isaac Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 25, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Wrachford and Pastor Paul Lint officiating. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
