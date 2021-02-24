Dunbar
James M. Hanan, 93, of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 25, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Wrachford and Pastor Paul Lint officiating. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.