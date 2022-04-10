Moon Township
James M. Hutzel, 82, of Moon Township, Allegheny County, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Born July 11, 1939, in McClellandtown, Fayette County, he was a son of the late John and Elizabeth McCombs Hutzel.
Jim enlisted in the US Navy, and honorably served from 1956 to 1960.
He later gained employment with the former Allegheny Airlines in 1963 until 1980, and with US Air from 1980 until retiring in 1990 as a director of stores.
Not one for cold winter, he spent the winter months in Fairway Village (Largo), Florida where he became a member and later commander of the Fairway Village VFW Post 9643.
He leaves behind two children: James Hutzel (Tracy Recce) and Jodi (Rich) Cipolla; three grandchildren: Dylan Hutzel, Kaylyn and Hayleigh Cipolla; his companion, Marilyn Holub; three sisters: Rose (Bruce) Whoolery, Betty Lou (Willis) Brooks and Nancy Platz; and sister-in-law, Doris Hutzel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Frank Hutzel, Donald (Ruth) Hutzel, John (Mary) Hutzel, and Mike Hutzel; two sisters: Ann (Enoch) Sutton and Esther (Harry) Martin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11th, at the SIMPSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, Pa., where services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday.
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
