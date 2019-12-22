Uniontown
James M. Smithburger, 94, of Uniontown and formerly of Chalk Hill, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019, in his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 17, 1925, in Uniontown, a son of Raymond Smithburger and Mable Uphold Smithburger. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Harshman Smithburger; a brother, Francis Smithburger and Thelma Dettis.
Jim was a 1943 graduate of Uniontown High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army, 424th Infantry Regiment during World War II. He was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge.
Jim worked as the Part Manager for both Bryson Motors and Bryson-Busha Motors before retiring after 40 years of faithful service. His memberships included Saint John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and serviced as an usher, General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post# 103 of Hopwood; North Union VFW Post #8543, Catholic War Veterans Post #1669, the Uniontown and Great Meadows Lions Clubs, Saint Vincent DePaul Society and the former Saint John's Athletic Association.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his two daughters, Ann Capozzi and husband Vince of Uniontown and Susan (Susie) Kuhta of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Leah Stashic, Mark Kuhta, Abby Plutch and Catie Capozzi; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received Monday, December 23, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. followed by prayers of transference at 9:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial celebrating Jim's life will be held in Saint John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations may be made in Jim's memory to Saint John's Evangelical Roman Catholic Church. Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
