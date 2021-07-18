"Chee Chee"
August 30, 1933 -
June 24, 2021
formerly of
Lemont Furnace
James M. Cronin Sr., 87, of New Haven, Mich., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Henry Ford Hospital.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Michael A. Cronin and Mary E. Little Cronin of Lemont Furnace; along with three brothers, Raymond, Michael Jr., John of Michigan; and two sisters, Catherine "Kay" Sileo of Uniontown and Evelyn Villari of Michigan.
Surviving are two brothers, Donald Cronin and wife Brenda of Maple Heights, Ohio, Gerald "Jerry" Cronin of Connellsville; along with two sisters, Mary Lou Swallop and Peggy Newcomer-Bubash of Lemont Furnace.
Jim leaves special memories for his wife, Maxine; and his family, son James "Jim" Martin Cronin, daughter Janine Erin Cronin Adao and husband Victor, daughter Tina Cronin Rullo, daughter Sandra Cronin Bellis and husband Richard; stepdaughter Melanie Janish; grandsons Nico and Noah; granddaughter McKenna; stepgrandsons Joshua and Andrew; stepgranddaughters Frankee, Kaytlynn, Randi and Bobbi; and stepgreat-grandson Chayton; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim attended school in North Union Township then joined the United States Air Force at the young age of 18 to serve his country. He was a veteran of the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1955 from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas. Jim went to Michigan and was employed and retired from Weldmation Tool and Die.
Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Services are private.
May he rest in peace.
