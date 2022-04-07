formerly of Uniontown
James Michael Marine, 86, of North East, Md., passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 27, 1936, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Michael and Lena Packroni Marine.
He served in the PA Air National Guard and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1958.
Prior to his retirement, James worked in retail management for the JC Penney Company.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception / St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in North East, Md., and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at the University of Pittsburgh.
James enjoyed sports, especially playing golf and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia Teeters Marine; their children, James Teeters Marine of Lancaster, Nancy Marine-Deeken of Pittsburgh, Natalie J. Marine-Street of San Francisco, Calif., Patrick Michael Marine of Chapin, S.C.; his sister, Donna Jean Belch of Carbondale, Colo.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, Md., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to either UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation or Sigma Alpha Epsilon Foundation, both in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
