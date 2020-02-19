James Michael Tozser

Brownsville
James Michael “Jamie” Tozser was granted his angel wings on February 16, 2020.
His final days were surrounded by family. He passed away peacefully in Mt Macrina Manor, Uniontown, PA.
He was born January 21, 1951, in Washington Hospital, Washington County, to James Tozser and Ann Rizak Tozser.
He was a lifelong member of St Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville and The Greek Catholic Union, where he was proud to be an honorary delegate. He also never missed an annual pilgrimage to Mt Saint Macrina in Uniontown, where he was well known and loved.
Jamie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; he loved spending time with family and friends. Nothing pleased him more than being out and about where he would run into old friends and, most certainly, make new ones. He thrived in social situations, even through his final year where he spent at Mt Macrina Manor. He was beloved by all the residents and staff for his loving nature, smiles for everyone, and his love of hugs. He was not a hand-shaker, he always said “Hugs Only.”
He is survived by his loving mother, Ann Tozser; sister Justine (Tina) Cleveland; his aunts, Mary Rizak Boyza (John), Helen Rizak Gaskey (Donald) and Mary Losko Rizak (George); cousins Audrey Boyza Dorsey (Andy), Beth Boyza Lindey (Mike), Michael Boyza (Lena), George Rizak (Roxanne) and Peggy Smith Boyza (Michael John Boyza). An avid animal-lover, Jamie will be sorely missed by his two small dogs, Coco and Lola and his cat, Gracie.
He is predeceased by his father, James Tozser; his paternal grandparents, Frank K. Tozser and Catherine Senyeri Tozser; his paternal aunt, Olga Tozser Boka (Frank); his paternal uncle, John Tozser (Eleanor); his cousins, Karen Boka, John Andrew Boyza and Michael John Boyza; his uncles, Andrew Rizak (WWII), John Rizak and George Rizak.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mt Macrina Manor, who treated Jamie like a family member. We are forever grateful for their kind and loving care. They went above and beyond to make sure he was comfortable and happy during his stay.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jamie has touched are invited, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, to the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home.
On Thursday, February 20, until 10:15 a.m., a Panachida service will be held followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in Taylor Cemetery in Centerville.
All condolences may be sent to the family.
