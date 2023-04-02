Uniontown
James Milton Edgar, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in his home, surrounded by family. Jimmy battled pancreatic cancer.
He was preceded in death by two loving parents, father, James “Jim” Edgar and mother, Mary Edgar; sister, Diane Brant.
He is survived by a sister, Louise Fike and husband Randy; four brothers, Michael Edgar and wife Rhonda , David Edgar, Richard Edgar, Sr. and wife Sharon, George Edgar; many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy served in the Army and enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was loved and will be missed dearly.
Jimmy’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
