Uniontown
James Moore, 59, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Brighton Rehabilitation, Beaver. He was born July 12 1961, in Uniontown, a son of the late Emmett Watson and Louella Moore.
James was formerly employed at the Fayette County Courthouse and later with Fayette County 911.
Surviving are two brothers, Robert Halfhill of Fairchance and Timmy Watson of Uniontown; a sister, Patricia E. Jeffers of Connellsville; and a cousin, Mary Skinner of Uniontown.
James will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
