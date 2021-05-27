formerly of Buffington
James N. Kemp, 59, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Buffington, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 8, 2021, in his home.
A son of John Kemp and Cora Lee Kinney Kemp, he was born January 24, 1962, in Buffington.
James was always an active church member in Union Baptist Church in New Salem, with Pastor Mary L. Baker. He most recently attended the church of Pastor Bobby Mitchell, The Father's House International in Winchester, Ohio. He was a subscribing life member of Fayette County NAACP, as well as a member of the Executive Board and Voter Registration Committee. He received his associate's degree in theology from the Signal of Light Gospel School. He worked at Walmart in Uniontown and Mt. Pleasant.
James was very present and passionate about his family and close friends. During his years growing up, in his family home, he helped his mother raise his niece and nephew, Robin and Michael Kemp. James loved children and animals, cooking, music, dancing, and was always a stylish dresser.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by siblings Rose Brown, John Kemp Jr. and Gail Kemp-Peterson.
Left to mourn his passing are a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; special cousins Yvette (Nickie) Wade of Columbus, Ohio, and Angie Kinney of Warren, Ohio; extended family members and special friends Gwendolyn and the Rev. Louis E. Ridgely Jr., Evette Murray, Rita Yanko and family, and Janet Thomas (Settles) and family.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 29, in Union Baptist Church, 30 S. Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A private service for the family immediately to follow with the Rev. Mary Baker eulogizing.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Cards and Donations can be sent to Union Baptist Church, c/o the Rev. Mary Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.