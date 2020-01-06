Oliphant Furnace
James O. Friend, 63, of Oliphant Furnace, Pa., passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Bernice Friend; brothers, David Friend and Jackson Friend; sister, Mary Uphold; father-in-law, Delbert Hughes and sister-in-law, Vivian Hughes.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Friend; daughter, Jamie Aland and husband Rich, Pittsburgh, Pa.; son, Jimmy Friend and wife Laurie, Manchester, GA; grandkids, Harry, Chris, Ivan, Robin, Mary, Kaylee, Sara, Wyatt and Amos; brothers, Arnold Friend, Summerfield, Fl, Richard Friend, Smithfield, Pa., Mark Friend, Margate, FL and Stephen Friend, Sang Run, MD; sisters, Betty Wardle, Uniontown, Pa., Ruth Hare, Accident, Md. And Barbara Kulenovic, Smithfield, Pa.; mother-in-law, Mildred Hughes, Oliphant Furnace; brother-in-law, Rick Hughes, Oliphant Furnace; brother-in-law, Dean Hughes, Dunbar, Pa.; sister-in-law, Dana Rohaley, Oliphant Furnace and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Jim Howell and Jimmy Friend officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield, Pa.
