James O. Phillips, 51, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 9, 1970, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas Phillips and Rose Blaney Phillips. James was preceded in death by his parents.
James graduated from Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1988, and then received his certification as a brick layer. He then did masonry work for many years.
James loved his dog, Bingadang, more than anything in the world. He also loved fishing, hunting, grilling, gardening and he loved canning foods from his garden. James was an all-around amazing man; he would help anyone in need and will be truly missed by all.
Left to cherish James's memory are his loving wife, Karen R. Phillips of Uniontown; one son, Kristopher Norris and wife Christy of Uniontown; two daughters, Kristen Mitchell and husband Charles of Uniontown, and Anna Mae Norris and husband Ron of Uniontown; three brothers, Brian Phillips and wife Tammy of Uniontown, Thomas Phillips Jr. of Lamosa, Calif., Joseph Phillips and wife Tammy of Hopwood; one sister, Shelley Myers and husband Tom of Essex, Md.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friend will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, February 9, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
