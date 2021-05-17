Connellsville
James P. Garstecki, also known as "Garf", 61, of Connellsville (Dunbar Township), passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 7, 1960, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul and Albina Picel Garstecki.
He graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1978. He was baptized in the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church. After Holy Trinity's closure, he became a member at the former St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
Once St. Vincent closed, he became and was a current member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
James was a member of the Polish Club, ELKS #503 and the Slovak Club. He was also a member of the former Jaycee's and was a very active member for years.
He was employed at North Fayette Water for 34 years until his retirement.
People always said that James had a good sense of humor. He enjoyed people, the outdoors, wildlife, pets and country music.
His hobbies included gardening, yard work, golf, watching all Pittsburgh sports teams, watching the four major tennis tournaments, playing cards, reading and good conversations.
James is survived by his brothers, Mark (Marian) and Paul (Denise); several nieces; best friend Rich Halfin (Cindy); special cousin Paul Skoric; good friends Dolly Peshko, Linda Nicholson, Pat Mullaney, Bob Luktisch, Scott Carson, Ann and Duane King, "Uncle" George Geletko; and his loving companion, Sassy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his very loving pets, Snoopy and Zeke and his most pristine companion, Sadie and many aunts and uncles.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held, Thursday, May 20.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Committal will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
To leave a condolence for Garf's family and friends, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
