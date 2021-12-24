Perryopolis
James P. Metts, Jr., 74, of Perryopolis, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Connellsville, on August 19, 1947, he was the son of the late James C. and Marjorie P. Hough Metts.
Jim was a retired truck driver, and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Jim was a very talented and wonderful musician!
He had two special pets, his dog, Lacey, and his cat, Morty.
Jim was a loving husband, father and brother. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky Metts; sons, Brian Metts and Jonathan Metts, both of Latrobe; and brother, William (Maureen) Metts, of Perryopolis.
Private viewing will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastor Don Poole officiating.
Interment will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery.
