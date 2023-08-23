James R. "Bubbles" Brady, 71, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born April 4, 1952, in Brownsville, a son of the late James A. and Louise Lewellyn Brady.
Mr. Brady was a 1970 graduate of Beth Center High School and was employed as an operator with PennDOT for 35 years and as a bus driver with Impiccini Bus Lines for 10 years.
He was a member of the Brownsville Eagles and the Young Men's Club in California.
Golf was his passion. He also enjoyed hunting with his brothers, throwing darts and shooting pool.
On November 9, 1974, he married Dorita Turner Brady, who survives. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Surviving are two daughters, Jamie Brady and Jodi Brady, both of Centerville; three grandchildren, Jordan, Ruben and Tristin Miller; four siblings, Robert Rhome (Karen) of Washington, Russell Brady (Sherry) of Vestaburg, Joyce Clark of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sandy Staley (Leroy) of Denbo Heights; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are three brothers, Ronald Rhome, Charles Rhome and Gary Brady.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 24. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville.
A guest book, where personal condolences may be expressed to the Brady family, is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.