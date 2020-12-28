Uniontown
James R. Fike, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 7, 1951, a son of the late Willis Fike and Beryl Fike.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barb Shaw; and son James R. Fike Jr.
He is survived by his fiancee, Gwen Stearns; children Gina Stearns (Mark) of Uniontown, Amy Bosely (Wade) of Hopwood; grandson Dylan Stearns; brother John Fike (Betty) of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
James was an Army Vietnam veteran. He was a life-long truck driver; his favorite haul ever was hauling the National Christmas Tree to the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for Mack Trucks. He was also a lifetime member at Hutchinson Sportsmans Club.
Friends will be recived from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Tuesday, December 29, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be being practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
