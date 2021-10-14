James R. Kerr

Carmichaels
James R. "Bob" Kerr, 78, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in his home, due to heart complications. He was born June 13, 1943, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James Allan "Jake" and Louise Baily Kerr.
Bob was a member of the Cumberland Township High School Class of 1961. After high school, he worked for Pevarnik Brothers Dairy Farm.
In 1969, Bob graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served as a trooper for 25 years. From 1969 until 1975, he was a member of the Pennsylvania State Police rodeo team and served on the mounted detail until retirement.
After retirement, Bob enjoyed hunting and trapping and was a 4-H leader. He also spent his time working on his farm raising cattle, sheep and crops with his family. Bob also found time to help his neighbors when they needed help. He was involved in helping all of his children begin and operate their businesses.
Bob was a member of Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, Carmichaels.
On May 3, 1969, Bob married Sue Ann Miller, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Glenn Kerr of Greensburg; two daughters, Judy Workman and Nancy Kerr, DVM, both of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Levi Kerr, Regan Kerr and Aleah Kerr; a brother, Richard Kerr (Kathy) of Carmichaels; a brother-in-law, William G. Miller of Waltersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Jodi L. Kerr; a sister, Beverly Kerr, who died in infancy; and a son-in-law, Hank Workman.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 15, in Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene Street, Carmichaels. The Rev. P. Keith Larson and the Rev. Donald Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with honors accorded by the Pennsylvania State Police.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
