James R. Ruffner Sr., 63, of Nemacolin, formerly of Smithfield, died peacefully Wednesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born July 24, 1959, in Brownsville, a son of the late William L. Ruffner and Mary Crawford Ruffner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Harden Ruffner; a son, James R. Ruffner, Jr.; a brother, Delbert Ruffner; four sisters, Barbara Fredrick, Mary Kline, Jennie Mae Ruffner and Linda Sue Ruffner.
Jim worked for Zinn's Trucking in Smithfield as a mechanic. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and fishing. Jim's family was his life.
Left to cherish Jim's life are two daughters, Patricia E. Ruffner and son-in-law Chuck Bowser, and Mary F. Ruffner, all of Nemacolin; two grandchildren, Aidan Ruffner and Jamie Harden, both of Nemacolin; two brothers, William L. Ruffner and wife Carol, and John Ruffner and wife Rachel, all of Nemacolin; two nephews, whom he thought of as his own, William Ruffner, III and fiancee Sonia Miller, and William Pressure, all of Nemacolin; a non-blood brother, Chauncey Hughes and wife Phyllis of Nemacolin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 13. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Jim's life, Monday, November 14, with Pastor Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
