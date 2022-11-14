Nemacolin,
formerly of Smithfield
James R. Ruffner, Sr., 63, of Nemacolin, formerly of Smithfield, died peacefully Wednesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where visitation was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 13. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Jim's life, Monday, November 14, with Pastor Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.