Uniontown
James R. Sileo, 97, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Visitation continues in the funeral home until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 24, when prayers of transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
