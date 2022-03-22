Uniontown
James R. Sileo, 97, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 1, 1924, in Uniontown, a son of the late Domenico and Maria Lucia Sileo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine Cronin Sileo; and, as the last member of his immediate family, by siblings, Joseph, Steven, John, Marie, Grace, Nellie and Lena; and his nephew, Armand "Sonny" Adao, whom he considered a brother.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James J. Sileo and wife Sierra of Pittsburgh, Mary Louise Grover and husband Norman of Girard, Ohio, and Mark Sileo and wife Michelle of Maywood, N.J.; grandchildren, Emily Sileo, Scott Grover and wife Jennie, Jeff Grover and wife Diana, and Justin Sileo and wife Sofia; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Vivian and Nicholas Grover.
James was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector and an usher.
During World War II, he proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps at the rank of corporal. He was a member of the American Legion Post 51, and B.P.O. Elks #370.
He earned an associate degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and was an instructor in auto body repair with Fayette Vocational Technical School for 20 years, while operating his own business, Sileo's Auto Service for over 50 years. Active in executive city government, he served on Uniontown City Council for eight years, and served as mayor of the City of Uniontown for 12 years.
James was an ardent sports fan, especially of the local Pittsburgh basketball and football teams. He was an accomplished duckpin bowler with multiple perfect scores, and was very active with the Senior's Softball Traveling League.
The Sileo family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers of Hillside Manor Personal Care, where he resided for the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to St. Therese Church.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 24, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
