James Ray Bloom, Jr., 65, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown, and has been an Ohio area resident for many years.
Jim worked for ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) in special projects, heavy equipment for 25 years.
He enjoyed fishing, drag racing and the Steelers. Jim was a member of the Eagles Club in Canton, Ohio.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolores; brother, Steven; and nephew, Chad Bloom.
He is survived by siblings, Sharon (Leon) Ward, William Bloom, Virginia (Mark) Upole, Mark (Kimberly) Bloom, Jeff (Joyce) Bloom, Dolores Bloom; sister-in-law Rhonda Bloom; girlfriend of many years, Michele Price; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services, cremation has taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.