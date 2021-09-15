James Robert Ashton

James "J.R." Robert Ashton passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was 38 years of age.
J.R. was the proud father of James Andrew Ashton, partner to April Minerd, loved like a son by Rhonda Minerd and a brother by Emaly Minerd.
He is also survived by his parents; Betty Weaver and James Edward Ashton; sister Amanda Ashton; brother, Anthony Ashton; and nieces; Alice and Nora Tennant, and Sabrina and Rebecca Ashton.
J.R. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hartsel and Pauline Weaver.
J.R. loved hard and gave generously of his talents to those in his life. He had a meticulous attention for any task required of him. He labored as both a driller and well service technician in the oil and gas industry for over ten years. He was an equally skilled carpenter, builder, and mechanic. He looked forward to fishing and hunting with his son. He had plans for tomorrow. He never stopped trying. The gift of J.R.'s life continues on with his family. He will be remembered for his genuine heart and strength.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16th, followed by a service celebrating J.R.'s life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Garrett Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations in honor of J. R. be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
