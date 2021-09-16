James "J.R." Robert Ashton passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was 38 years of age.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, followed by a service celebrating J.R.'s life at 2 p.m., with Pastor Garrett Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations in honor of J. R. be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
