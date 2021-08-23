James Robert Davis, Sr.

Brownsville
James "Tinker" Robert Davis Sr, 74, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born December 30, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late James Bernard Davis and Margaret Howe Davis.
He was a jack of all trades and held jobs at such establishments as Bryson Motors, Barbara Joyce Bakery, and AccuTrexs Products Inc. He had many hobbies which included rifle hunting, fishing, golfing, and riding his motorcycles.
When James was 23 years old, he met Rose Friend on August 9, 1969, in Cardale. On December 16, 1974 they were married after five years together. They shared 52 years, 10 children, eight grandchildren, and a lifetime of memories together.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, James Robert Davis Jr. and Joseph Michael Davis, who he so sorely missed all the days he had to spend without them. John Saxton, his brother, also left the world too soon. Crossing over the rainbow bridge to meet him in heaven will be all the deeply loved pets he owned throughout the years including Buster (1&2), Max, Petey, Suzie, and most notably Molly.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Rose Friend. In addition, his sons, Richard Davis (wife Melissa Davis, and granddaughter, Abigail Davis), Tony Davis (wife Kate Davis, and grandson, Michael Davis), Rocky Davis (granddaughter, Carleigh Davis), and Denny Davis (wife Lauren Davis, and granddaughter, Alexandra Davis). As well as daughters Helen "Peach" Velosky (husband David Velosky Sr. and grandson, David Velosky Jr.), Tammy Davis (fianc Richard Billings, and granddaughter, Chastity Engle), Angela Davis, and Sammijo Davis (significant other Ashley Crawford, and granddaughters, Alexiya Hager and McKenzie Miller). Futhermore, his sister Mary Huweart (spouse Harry Huweart), many nieces, nephews, and precious Shih Tzu Oreo will keep him in their loving memory here on Earth.
A special thank you to Rose Friend, Sammijo Davis, Ashley Crawford, and Rocky Davis who helped take such special care of him throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, special donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Arrangement entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown DeGusipe.com
