James Robert "Bob" Kerr, 78, of Carmichaels, died Monday, October 11, 2021, in his home.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 15, in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, Carmichaels.
A complete obituary will follow at a later date.
