Star Junction
James "Hambone" Robert Lang Jr., 68, of Star Junction, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Country Care Manor, Fayette City, with his loving family by his side. He was born March 23, 1952, in Charleroi, a son of the late James Robert Lang Sr. and Rose Marie Bell.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Nola C. Mink Lang; brothers-in-law Andrew Protos and Tommy Woje; nephew Michael Protos.
Hambone is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Bell Lang; siblings Angie (fiancee Kerry L. Morgan) Protos, Karen (Gary) Barber, Donna Woje, Deborah Lang, Barbara Lang, Kenneth (Diane) Lang, Allen Lang; many nieces and nephews; special niece Andrea (Elmer) Riggar.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family visitation and funeral service, with the Rev. Melissa Snyder officiating, will be held Monday, February 22. Interment will be held at 2:15 p.m. Monday, February 22, at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military rites and honors being accorded by the Goldstar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752 of Perryopolis.
All Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced with masks being required and social distancing.
Hambone's professional arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
