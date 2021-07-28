Ronco
James Robert Lininger, 72, of Ronco, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Thursday, July 29, in the funeral home chapel.
Military rites will be accorded by American Legion 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Internment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
