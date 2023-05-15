West Brownsville
James Robert Long Jr., 74, of West Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
James was born on October 25, 1948, to the late James R. Long Sr. and Yvonne Brown Long.
James was a talented artist, who loved to paint and wrote several published novels, especially his novel on spelunking. He was an avid gardener and loved his model train collection.
Surviving to cherish James’ memory are: his brother, Mark Long; nieces: Jeneva McKinley and family, in Spring Lake, N.C., Amanda Jones and family, in Ocean City, Md. and Samantha Long in Copen, W.Va.
Friends and family will be received at NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at which time the funeral service will begin inside the funeral home.
Internment will be held privately at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net
