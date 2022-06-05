James Robert Sterbutzel

McClellandtown
James Robert “Jesse” Sterbutzel, 52, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, following his courageous battle with cancer.
Friends were received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3. Visitation continues from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 4, with the Rev. Heather Simpson officiating, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Valley Lodge No. 459, F&AM conducted Masonic Services Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
